SPOKANE (AP) — One person was killed and two others seriously injured when a car crashed into a group of people outside a north Spokane restaurant.

The Spokesman-Review reported a sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sedan headed east in a parking lot outlet when it jumped the curb and slamming into the side of a Subway restaurant, hitting three pedestrians.

Spokane police spokesman Ben Maplethorpe says an adult male was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

Another man was hospitalized with serious injuries and adult female was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

The woman was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide charges. The newspaper says she has a long record of traffic violations, including arrests for for drunk driving and speeding.