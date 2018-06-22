One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder by a Normandy Park police officer early Friday.
One person is in the hospital after being shot by a Normandy Park police officer shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.
Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said the subject was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop in the 21600 block of 6th Avenue South.
He did not know the wounded person’s condition, but said the individual has been taken to the hospital. No officers were injured, Abbott said.
Normandy Park police asked the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to investigate the shooting, Abbott said.
