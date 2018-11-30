The 52-year-old victim was transported to Harborview in stable condition.

Seattle Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was shot Friday in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South, according to police and fire authorities.

Medics were dispatched to the scene at about 5 p.m. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

This is a developing story.