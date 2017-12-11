The driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was trapped in the vehicle, which lodged under the porch and struck a natural-gas line outside the home.

One person was critically injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Seattle’s University District Monday night, according to Seattle police.

The car struck a home near the intersection of Northeast 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue Northeast, trapping the driver of the vehicle and striking a natural-gas line at the home.

Firefighters on scene of heavy rescue at NE 53rd St./9th Ave. NE for report of vehicle into house. Vehicle has hit natural gas line, PSE also responding. One patient trapped in vehicle. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 12, 2017

Seattle firefighters extracted the driver from the Audi, which was lodged under the home’s porch. The driver, who was not identified by Seattle police, was transported to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The home was shored up by Seattle firefighters, and the vehicle was slated for removal.

SFD Rescue Company 1 used shoring technique to stabilize structure, and to have the ability to remove vehicle. Most units going back in service. pic.twitter.com/7bcOWdS304 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 12, 2017

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a nearby dealership. Seattle police say the investigation is ongoing.