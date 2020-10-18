At least one person has been hospitalized after a stabbing incident at a Sikh temple in Renton.

A spokesperson at Valley Medical Center said the hospital had received one patient who was expected to be released later today.

A Twitter account for the Renton firefighters’ union first tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 p.m., reporting a “large” police and fire response at the 5200 block of Talbot Road S. in Renton, where a Sikh temple called Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington is located.

A spokesperson for Renton’s regional firefighting agency said they weren’t authorized to provide information on the incident, and a spokesperson for Renton police department didn’t immediately return a request for information.

Seattle Times staff reporter Dahlia Bazzaz contributed to this report.