Four people were shot Wednesday afternoon in North Seattle, including a Metro bus driver, according to police. One person was reportedly killed.

One person has been detained by Seattle police after the shooting near Northeast 120th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast around 4 p.m., according to police.

Police Chief Carmen Best said four people were shot, including one fatality. Best, who was out of town, had no other information.

A bus driver on the Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso but able to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, who said he was en route to the hospital.

“We’re still gathering information. It’s still early,” said Metro spokesman Jeff Switzer.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said a man and woman were brought to the hospital. Both were conscious but she didn’t immediately know their condition.

Police are responding to several locations in the area.

Camera footage from a city traffic camera showed several police cars around a Metro bus. Several bullet holes pierced the bus’ windshield.

Officers on scene of a reported shooting near 120th and Sand Point Way NE. One person detained. There will be a significant police presence in the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019

Sand Point Way Northeast is blocked in all directions between Northeast 115th Street and Northeast 125th Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Seattle Times staff reporter Steve Miletich contributed to this story.