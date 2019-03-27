Four people have been shot, including a Metro bus driver in North Seattle, according to police.

One person has been detained by Seattle police after the shooting was reported near Northeast 120th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast around 4 p.m., according to police.

Police Chief Carmen Best said four people were shot, including one who was killed. Best, who was out of town, had no other information.

A bus driver on the Metro Route 75 was hit somewhere in the torso, but able to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, who said he was en route to the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the transit operator targeted, Price said.

Price said he doesn’t yet know the circumstances of Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.

Police are responding to several locations in the area.

Camera footage from a city traffic camera shows several police cars around a Metro bus.

“We’re still gathering information. It’s still early,” said police spokesman Jeff Switzer. Police surrounded a stopped bus on Northeast 125th Street near Lake City Way Northeast, the image shows.

Officers on scene of a reported shooting near 120th and Sand Point Way NE. One person detained. There will be a significant police presence in the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019

Sand Point Way Northeast is blocked in all directions between Northeast 115th Street and Northeast 125th Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.