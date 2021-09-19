A man in his 20s was killed and two others were injured in an early-morning shooting in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 1700 block of West Meeker Street around 1:18 a.m. Sunday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Police “learned that the suspect had fled in the victim’s vehicle with a third male victim,” according to a statement from the Kent Police Department posted online Sunday morning.

Officers found the vehicle and a man in his 20s “near the vehicle, deceased with gunshot wounds to his body,” the department said. Police say they have not found the suspect and do not know his identity.

The two men found on West Meeker Street, one in his mid-30s and the other in his early 20s, were transported to the hospital with “possible life threatening injuries,” the department said.

Police say several people witnessed an altercation and gunshots, but the department does not know the reason for the fight.