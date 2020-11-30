Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after one man was fatally shot and another injured on North Beacon Hill early Monday morning.

Police said they received a report of a person who had been shot while in a vehicle in the 1900 block of South College Street.

When they arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m., they found one man gravely wounded and another with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures on the more seriously injured man, but he died at the scene.