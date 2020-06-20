Seattle police homicide and assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in the Capitol Hill protest zone known as CHOP that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Sgt. Lauren Truscott, the department’s public information officer, said she could not confirm news reports that police responding to the scene faced hostility from protesters within the area taken over by demonstrators protesting police violence against Black people nearly two weeks ago.

Police investigating shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine. Will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020

Truscott did not know early Saturday whether detectives had taken anyone into custody and said she had not immediate details as to a sequence of events. She said the department is reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues.

However, nearly two hours of video posted on Facebook by citizen journalist Omari Salisbury shows a tumultuous scene while he describes how one of the victims was receiving CPR by CHOP volunteer medics, who apparently drove the critically injured victims to Harborview Medical Center, about six blocks away.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center, said two gunshot victims were treated there. One died, she said, and the other was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. She did not know how they were transported from the scene to the hospital.

The video also shows efforts by a police extraction team, handguns drawn and in a phalanx led by officers holding shields, attempt to enter the so-called autonomous zone to retrieve the victims, who according to Salisbury had already been transported to the hospital by private care.

The group of officers was quickly surrounded by angry and yelling protesters, who prevented them from moving forward. The team left, but not before other protesters lined up to apparently protect the officers from angry members of the crowd as they retreated. Salisbury said the victims had already been transported to Harborview.

The incident occurred about 2:20 a.m. near 10th Avenue and Pine Street, according to Truscott. She said police would be releasing additional information later.