The driver of an Acura TL died when he was driving Westbound and was hit front first by a Honda Pilot going Eastbound on the Westbound lane.

A 50-year-old died when a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided with his vehicle on Sunday, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash occurred on Highway 18 near Hobart/Issaquah Road around 9:46 p.m., when the driver of a westbound Acura TL was struck by an eastbound Honda Pilot driving in the westbound lanes.

The 68-year-old driver of the Honda Pilot was taken to Overlake Hospital and was placed under arrest for vehicular homicide while detectives investigate the crash. The driver of the Acura died at the scene.

No identities were provided in a state-patrol release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the Honda Pilot before the collision to contact them at 425-401-7719.