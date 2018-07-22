Police say a man with an assault-style rifle opened fired at a water-balloon party, killing a 23-year-old man. Other injuries were minor.

SUNNYSIDE (AP) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed late Friday at a family party in Sunnyside.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said the man’s name is not being released pending notification of his family.

Sunnyside police were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street about 11:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police that a man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire in the backyard, killing one man and injuring four others, according to a police department news release.

The wounded people were treated and released from local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

“There was apparently a party going on at the incident,” Bailey said Saturday. “There was a waterslide set up and the remnants of a water-balloon fight. It was clearly identified that there were children at the house.”

The Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Grandview police provided assistance, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200.