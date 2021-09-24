Olympia police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a Proud Boy member at a transit station during clashes on Sept. 4.

The man, a 36-year-old Olympia resident, was booked into Thurston County jail Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, according to a city news release.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, and people allied with Antifa, a group against fascism, engaged each other at various locations in downtown Olympia on Sept. 4.

At around 3 p.m. the two groups reached an Intercity Transit station, Police Chief Aaron Jelcick previously told The Olympian. Video from the incident shows a group of people dressed in black running through the transit center. At one point, one of these people appears to fire a handgun five times toward a group in pursuit.

The shooting resulted in Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a regular Proud Boys organizer from the Portland area, being shot in the foot, Portland-area media reported. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia following the shooting.

In the aftermath, residents complained about a lack of police response and the city braced itself for the Proud Boys’ return Sept. 18 in response to the shooting. But the Proud Boys’ rally outside City Hall came and went without violence. About 40 people attended, including around 10 counterprotesters, for about 90 minutes, Jelcick told The Olympian.



