The Washington State Patrol says an abduction at Olympia’s Heritage Park on Wednesday night was a hoax.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the State Patrol said those involved have been identified and confirmed safe.

“The abduction was the hoax, not the report. When the witnesses were interviewed, they said they heard someone shouting … They believed it to be a real event,” said Sgt. James Prouty.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Patrol put out a news release with details on the incident, calling it a possible abduction.

Witnesses told detectives five or six men dressed in white plastic jumpsuits and hoods grabbed three victims and restrained them with zip ties. According to witnesses, the victims were asking for help and for someone to call 911, and that one of the victims was a girl between the ages of 4 and 6.

Prouty said investigators received tips Thursday that led them to the people involved. He said detectives are investigating and will work with prosecutors on potential charges related to the incident.