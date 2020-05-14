Officials are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries in Burien on Thursday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies responded to the 13200 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, a sheriff’s spokesperson tweeted around 10 p.m. The victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed by an unknown suspect, the tweet said.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A K-9 team was sent out to search for a suspect Thursday night.

No further information was immediately available.