Officials are searching for a man serving time for property crimes who escaped from state Department of Corrections custody Friday while working at a ferry warehouse in Seattle.

Jeffrey Allen Beach, 29, was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and identity theft in King County and began serving a 43-month sentence in March, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC).

He escaped from a work crew at the Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) ferries warehouse, which is at 6000 Sixth Ave. South, around 10:45 a.m., according to the statement.

The eight employees who work at the facility were not injured, according to a tweet from WSDOT.

The DOC is advising anyone who sees Beach not to approach him and instead, to call Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360-359-4121 or to call 911.