Officials have identified a mother and son who were found fatally shot in Des Moines on Wednesday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Paula W. Hudson, 86, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her son, 63-year-old Michael K. Hudson, died of a gunshot wound to the head that was ruled a suicide, according to the office.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Paula and Michael Hudson were found dead by an acquaintance outside a house in the 400 block of South 213th Street on Wednesday morning, said Commander Mike Graddon with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said they found a suicide note written by the son, as well as a handgun in his hand.

Neighbors said the home had been empty for several years. One neighbor said an elderly woman used to live in the home but moved out when she was no longer able to live alone. Her son had been taking care of the house, occasionally mowing the lawn, the neighbor said.

Paula Hudson was listed as the registered owner of the home in county property records.