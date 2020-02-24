A clerk killed in a shooting at an Edmonds 7-Eleven last week was identified by the county’s medical examiner Monday, as police continue to search for a suspect.

The victim, who was fatally shot during a shift Friday morning, has been identified as Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, of Edmonds, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the store off Highway 99.

Detectives still haven’t identified the suspect and are continuing to search for him, said Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure. Police have said they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s.

“It’s been our agency’s No. 1 priority since Friday morning,” McClure said. “We’re really focused on collecting more evidence by way of scouring neighborhoods for video surveillance and … working leads and tips coming in.”

On Friday, the police department released a four-second clip from the 30-second video-surveillance tape, showing the suspect sprint inside the store with a gun in his hand, leap onto a counter and point the weapon in a two-handed grip at the clerk, who does not appear in the frame.

Police said it didn’t appear anything was stolen from the store. Detectives don’t know if the shooting was targeted, McClure said.

“A lot of people have said this is unsettling because they knew the clerk and they go in there all the time,” McClure said. “We just don’t know if this person is one of those people.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200.

This is our Homicide suspect. We need your help to find him! Spread the word and this video. We need to get this guy behind bars so he can't do this to someone else. Call EPD with any tips or submit them online on our website. pic.twitter.com/N4lqGbmdl1 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) February 21, 2020

Seattle Times staff reporters Christine Clarridge and Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.