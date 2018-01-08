Tacoma police say a man who refused repeated orders to put down a gun was fatally shot shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were originally called to a report of a man with a gun exiting a house in the 400 block of South 59th Street at which a garage fire had been reported, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The man was reported to have been crawling on the lawn with a gun, police said in a news statement released Monday morning.

Police received numerous additional 911 calls reporting that the man appeared intoxicated and was walking toward Pacific Avenue, police said.

Additional callers also reported hearing gunfire in the area and an explosion at the house, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the armed man walking back toward the blazing house.

“Officers arrived and located a male armed with a gun walking toward the house fire,” the statement says. “Officers confronted the male and gave repeated commands for him to drop the gun. The male did not comply, shots were exchanged and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man’s identity will be will be released by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

South 59th Street and Fawcett Avenue will remain closed while the fire and fatal shooting are investigated, police said.

Police said that none of the seven officers involved in the shooting was injured.

The officers have been placed on paid leave while the incident is investigated.

This incident was not related to the fatal shooting of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to a report of a home invasion late Sunday near Frederickson. One suspect was also killed in the incident and a manhunt is underway for a second suspect.