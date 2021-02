The Seattle Police Department said an officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday night in the 2300 block of South Massachusetts Street, near Jimi Hendrix Park.

Officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m., according to Seattle police.

Lanes in all directions are temporarily blocked at 23rd Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.