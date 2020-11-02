PUYALLUP — An officer fatally shot a 30-year-old man in Puyallup on Sunday night, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

According to an initial news release from the PCFIT, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. when a Buckley police officer was attempting to make contact with a man wanted in a felony assault and felony harassment incident that happened earlier in the day in the city of Carbonado, Pierce County.

The Buckley officer was being assisted by a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

The officers encountered the man in the road near the residence and shots were fired. It is not known now which officer fired the fatal shot, officials said.

Officers requested medical aid and provided lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The PCFIT, which is comprised of members from multiple law-enforcement agencies in Pierce County, is investigating. The officers and deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.