EVERETT — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shocked with his own Taser and beaten after he confronted a man breaking into an Arlington airport hangar.

The Daily Herald reports the 43-year-old Snohomish County sheriff’s sergeant attempted to arrest the man Saturday after he spent the night at the hangar he uses at the municipal airport.

According to Arlington police reports, the deputy was not in uniform, but he had his department-issued Taser. The deputy was planning to catch the burglar, who may have stolen previously from the hangar.

Authorities say the deputy fought with the man, but the man wrestled the stun gun away. The suspect was later arrested.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any department policies were violated. Authorities have not identified the deputy.