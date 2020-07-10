Redmond police arrested an off-duty Bellevue police officer during a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning in north Redmond, authorities said.

The 48-year-old officer was booked on investigation of malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Redmond police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Beard.

Beard declined to share specific details about the arrest or the officer to protect the victim’s privacy, but said the incident involved one of his family members. Officers reported minor injuries, but said medical attention was declined.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

According to a statement from the Bellevue Police Department, the officer has been with the department for three years. He has since been placed on administrative leave while the department’s Office of Accountability conducts its internal investigation, the statement said.

A Bellevue police spokesperson declined to comment and directed all questions to the Redmond Police Department.