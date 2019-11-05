Criminal charges filed against a 65-year-old North Seattle man detail what police say represents a violent escalation of abusive behavior over time, culminating in the September death of his wife, whose neck was broken and whose body was covered in bruises.

Kristof Fabian was charged this week with second-degree murder domestic violence, accused of killing Laura Berg, 55, on Sept. 18. He was also charged with second-degree assault domestic violence for breaking Berg’s neck in September 2018, dragging her inside their bungalow in Seattle’s Meadowbrook neighborhood, and leaving her lying helpless on the floor for five hours before calling 911, according to King County prosecutors.

Fabian was arrested Oct. 30 at Seattle Police headquarters and remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show.

According to police, Fabian’s behavior and comments, first to a 911 dispatcher and later to Seattle Fire Department medics who performed CPR on Berg, were considered “off” and he seemed unconcerned as his wife died on their living-room floor.

“The defendant’s actions surrounding her death show a callous disregard and stunning degree of violence,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Ehlert wrote in charging documents. “Laura’s neck suffered multiple acute fractures and lacerations to the tendons of the neck. She had scattered bruising throughout her body and neck. Multiple deep bluish-purple bruises were not visible at the scene and developed by the time her body was at the ME’s (medical examiner’s) office for autopsy.”

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

According to the charges:

Fabian and Berg met on an online dating site in December 2017 and married the following May. It was his fourth marriage and her third.

Advertising

Fabian called 911 at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2019, and reported that he had found his wife unconscious and unresponsive on the floor in front of the TV. The dispatcher instructed him multiple times to perform CPR, and though he claimed to be doing so, the dispatcher could tell through the phone that he wasn’t administering chest compressions, according to the charges. When the first fire engine arrived at the couple’s house in the 2700 block of Northeast 110th Street, a lieutenant looked through the front window and saw Fabian standing while talking on the phone, clearly not rendering aid to his wife, the charges say.

During the 911 call, Fabian told the dispatcher he had been asleep before he found his wife on the floor and needed to change out of his pajamas in case she was taken to the hospital. But when medics arrived, they said Fabian was wearing slacks, a shirt and a light jacket.

Medics performed CPR for 30 minutes, but Berg died at the scene. During that time, fire department personnel described Fabian’s behavior as “extremely unusual and disconcerting,” the charges say. “He was described as having a lack of concern for his wife’s status, laughing, and simply not seeming to care what was happening.”

He patted firefighters on the back, joked they were better at CPR than he was, and commented to his cat, “Fiona, mommy’s in deep (expletive),” according to the charges. The first Seattle police officers on the scene were also surprised by his demeanor and lack of caring, say the charges.

During the investigation into Berg’s death, homicide detectives learned her neck had been broken the previous year. Though she initially claimed to have fallen out of bed onto the hardwood floor, she later told a friend and several hospital employees and social workers that Fabian was responsible for her injuries, charging papers say. Berg did not report the assault to police and did not want Fabian to face charges.

Police say Fabian provided conflicting stories about the first time his wife’s neck was broken, telling a neighbor she had fallen down the stairs, then telling police she hit her head on the bathtub and that she smacked her head on a dresser, say charging papers.

Advertising

Detectives spoke with two of Fabian’s previous wives, though they were unable to track down his first wife, who they believe still lives in Hungary, where Fabian is from. His second wife, who married Fabian in Australia in the mid-1980s, now lives in San Diego and described her ex-husband as controlling, with a volatile temper. She told detectives Fabian was verbally and emotionally abusive but didn’t physically harm her.

His third wife, a Seattle woman who met Fabian at work, said he was more verbally and psychologically abusive but then began physically assaulting her, including putting his hands around her throat and pushing his thumbs into her neck. During those assaults, she told detectives, she couldn’t breathe and feared for her life. Married four years, she divorced Fabian in 2006 because of the abuse but never reported it to police because she was embarrassed and didn’t want it to affect her career.

Detectives also interviewed several of Fabian’s neighbors, who said they regularly heard angry yelling and screaming coming from the house where Fabian has lived for 13 years, the charges say. The neighbors also said the Seattle Fire Department responded often to the house and that Fabian was frequently naked while getting his mail, mowing the lawn or walking around his property.

The same day Fabian was arrested, Seattle police searched his house and found Berg’s journals, the charges say. In an entry from June 2018, Berg described Fabian “barging in” and loading a shotgun: “He grabbed me so hard and shook me, screaming at me. I was terrified. I still am. I’ve hidden the cartridges for my safety. He’ll find out and be angry but I need to be safe,” Berg reportedly wrote, according to the charges.