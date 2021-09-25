A two-car hit-and-run in North Seattle on Saturday afternoon critically injured a 58-year-old man, according to state police and the Seattle Fire Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the driver of a speeding BMW heading east on North 145th Street hit a Toyota sedan that was making a left turn at a yellow light at Meridian Avenue North. The driver of the speeding car then fled the scene on foot, according to the State Patrol.

Seattle Fire crews transported the driver of the Toyota in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center.