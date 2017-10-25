The victim was stabbed to death Sunday in the parking lot of a restaurant following a drug deal, King County prosecutors allege.

A 17-year-old North Bend boy was charged as an adult with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Auburn, according to King County prosecutors.

Video-surveillance footage, a witness’ cellphone video and other cellphone records led Auburn police to identify Austin Glore as the suspect in the death of Bryce Pearson, 35, according to charging papers.

Glore’s friend, 20-year-old Michael Sample, also of North Bend, was charged with second-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly driving Glore from the scene in Sample’s father’s SUV.

Glore was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show. Sample’s bail has been set at $100,000.

According to the charges, Glore and Sample arranged to meet Pearson around 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant in the 500 block of Auburn Way South, where the two friends were to exchange a backpack containing electronics, jewelry and money for 300 Xanax pills and 20 Percocet pills.

After the transaction, Glore apparently believed he’d been ripped off and chased after Pearson, who pulled a knife but dropped it when Glore punched him, according to charging papers. Glore picked up the knife and repeatedly stabbed Pearson, who died at the scene, the charges say.

Glore retrieved the backpack, got into Sample’s vehicle and fled, say the charges.