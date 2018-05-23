Arthur Aiken, who was convicted in 1965 in the murders of three gas-station attendants, lost his bid for a new trial on one of the homicides although he claims he was asleep at the time.

A King County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that she won’t order a new trial for a man who has spent more than 50 years in prison after he and a co-defendant were convicted of three counts of murder following one of Seattle’s most sensational trials of the 1960s.

Last month, Judge Veronica Alicea Galván heard testimony from Antonio Wheat that he alone robbed and fatally shot James Harp in a gas station men’s room while his co-defendant, Arthur Aiken, slept in the car in 1965.

Aiken’s defense attorney, Jon Zulauf, argued Wheat’s willingness to testify on Aiken’s behalf was newly discovered evidence — or at least constituted newly presented evidence — and sought a new trial for Aiken on the last of three murders he and Wheat were found guilty of committing.

But Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Meckling argued the jury had considered the evidence at trial, including testimony from Harp’s brother that it appeared a man was asleep in a car parked outside the gas station shortly before Harp was killed.

Meckling pointed out there was significant circumstantial evidence, including the two earlier murders as well as evidence showing Wheat and Aiken had cased other gas stations and bought a gun and extra ammunition together. She also said there were other instances, including at the time of his arrest, when Aiken had appeared to be asleep but wasn’t.

Meckling argued Wheat’s willingness to testify didn’t constitute new evidence and even if it did, it wouldn’t likely change the outcome of a new trial. She also argued Aiken’s petition for a new trial was not filed in a timely manner.

The issue arose after Wheat gave an interview in 2015 to a reporter with Seattle Metropolitan Magazine and said Aiken was asleep in the car and that he alone was responsible for Harp’s murder. Aiken sought Zulauf’s help, and Zulauf got a declaration from Wheat, then filed the motion and asked for a hearing.

Despite the state’s argument that Aiken’s petition should have been sent directly to the state Court of Appeals, Galván granted Aiken a hearing to decide if he should be granted a new trial.

Galván said Tuesday that in reviewing decisions made by the trial court, she found “issues of Constitutional magnitude and concern” — and if Aiken and Wheat were tried today, things would be handled differently.

Still, Galván ruled that the defense did not establish that jurors in a new trial would reach a different conclusion and find Aiken not guilty of the murder of Harp.

Aiken’s petition will now be referred to the Court of Appeals.

“It’s still untimely after the hearing and it’s unlikely they’ll come to a different conclusion,” Meckling said of the appellate judges.

Harp’s niece attended Tuesday’s hearing but declined to comment.

Over five weeks in spring 1965, Aiken and Wheat — both airmen stationed at Paine Air Force Base (now Paine Field) in Everett — robbed lone gas-station attendants and killed three to avoid being identified.

Owen Fair, 55, was beaten and shot five times on March 26 in Seattle’s Rainier Valley. On April 12, Daniel Wolf, 19, was shot once in each temple at a gas station 1 ½ miles south of where Fair was killed.

Harp, 22, was shot three times in the head at a gas station in what is now Shoreline on April 24.

The killings set off a massive manhunt, and Wheat’s distinctive vehicle — a 1954 brown-and-tan Ford sedan with a black hood — was seen outside the gas station where Harp was killed, which ultimately led to his arrest. Wheat then implicated Aiken in the killings.

Aiken, 72, and Wheat, 72, were found guilty that November and were sentenced to hang. But their sentences were reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1971 and both were resentenced to three consecutive life terms. In 1989, they were each given minimum terms to serve — 20 years for the first murder, 30 years for the second and 33 years for Harp’s slaying — after passage of the state’s Sentence Reform Act.

Both cases have been reviewed more than once by the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, and Wheat and Aiken’s convictions were affirmed each time.