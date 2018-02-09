Two people were taken into custody Friday morning after the driver of a van repeatedly rammed a school bus on Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol says.
No children on the bus were injured, the State Patrol said in a tweet. It wasn’t immediately known why the van driver rammed the school bus.
The collision on northbound I-5 at Seneca Street has disrupted traffic.
