Seattle police arrested a man outside the FBI headquarters in downtown Seattle on Saturday, after he parked a car with a burning tire next to the building and told responding officers he had a bomb, police and FBI officials said.

Police quickly arrested the man and determined there was no bomb, said Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz.

The man, who is being held while police investigate the incident, appears to have been acting alone and isn’t known to be affiliated with any extremist groups, Diaz and Earl Camp, the acting FBI agent in charge of the Seattle office, announced in a joint press conference.

“Right now, it appears to be a lone individual making threats,” Diaz said.

The incident occurred about 1:14 p.m. in an alley behind a building where the FBI houses its Seattle field office at Third Avenue and Spring Street.

Seattle police and fire personnel responded to the scene because a tire on the man’s vehicle was on fire, Diaz said. That is when the man falsely told police he had a bomb, the chief said.

Police closed stretches of Third and Fourth avenues for several hours Saturday afternoon while investigating the threat.

With tensions heightened following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and law enforcement nationwide on alert as Wednesday’s presidential inauguration looms, Camp and Diaz said they’re not aware of specific threats in Seattle or Washington state.

“We feel that we are in a really good position,” Camp said. “If we do get any indication of a specific threat, we will be in touch with our local law enforcement partners and taking every precaution to make sure the citizens of Seattle and Washington are safe.”