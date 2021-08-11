Nearly 50 shots were fired in South Lake Union late Tuesday night, damaging several buildings and vehicles in the area, according to the Seattle Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Thomas Street, and located a firearm and dozens of shell casings, police said Wednesday in a post on its online blotter.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing three men, one of whom was wearing a ski mask, open fire on the street before they fled the scene, police said.

A vehicle in the area was impounded.

The department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident. No other information was immediately available.

