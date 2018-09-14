A federal grand jury has indicted two men after a tip and traffic stop in July led to the recovery of a small arsenal of weapons, nearly a $1 million in cash hidden through an Arlington home, and thousands of powerful narcotic pills.

Nearly $1 million in cash, 33 firearms and 10,000 tablets of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine — were seized by federal law-enforcement officers during an investigation that led to the indictment of two Western Washington men on Friday.

Bradley Woolard, 39, of Arlington, and Griffin Thompson, 30, of Bellingham, are accused of possessing and conspiring to distribute thousands of tablets of fentanyl that had been disguised as fake 30mg oxycodone pills, a prescription narcotic, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Woolard is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, court documents allege.

The two men were allegedly involved in selling the fake oxycodone in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, prosecutors said in a news statement.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly potent and dangerous drug that has been linked to overdose deaths across the country,” said Annette L. Hayes, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington in a news statement.

To make matters worse, she said, the fentanyl in this case had been pressed into pills meant to look like one drug when they were, in fact, “something altogether different, and even more dangerous.”

According to court documents, federal agents were acting on a tip at the end of July when they watched Thompson drive from Bellingham to Arlington, make a quick stop at Woolard’s house and then head back north. During a traffic stop using a drug-detection dog, investigators found three bags each containing 1,000 fake oxycodone pills and $8,000 cash.

The following day, multiple search warrants were issued for Woolard’s home, where agents found more than 10,000 fentanyl pills and $980,000 in cash that had been stashed in multiple hidden locations, including two safes, a space behind the water heater, a tool chest, the dishwasher and behind some drywall, court records show. Also found were jars of gold coins and a hidden room containing 29 firearms, from handguns to assault-style rifles, three silencers and ammunition.

Altogether, according to court documents, officers found 33 firearms in Woolard’s home.

Woolard, who had been convicted of a felony drug charge in 2004, was arrested on Sept. 1 as he tried to cross the border from Mexico into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is in custody in San Diego, federal prosecutors say, and is expected to make his appearance in federal court later this month.

Thompson was arrested on Thursday and was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday afternoon.