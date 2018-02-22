A suspect in a vehicle tried to enter the Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, home to the Navy’s Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear- weapons facility, the Navy says. The suspect was detained and suspicious items were found.

BANGOR, Kitsap County — The Navy’s nuclear submarine base and its undersea warfare center in Kitsap County were closed for several hours Thursday due to a potential bomb threat.

The Trigger gate at Naval Base Kitsap was reopened at 2:30 p.m., but the Trident gate remains closed, according to the Kitsap Sun. Parents who have children at the NBK-Bangor Child Development Center will be able to access the base for pick up, the Sun reports.

All other Naval Base Kitsap installations have resumed normal operations, including Bremerton and Keyport, which had gate closures Thursday morning as precaution, according to the Sun.

Lt. Robert Brazas said the incident began when a suspect in a vehicle tried to enter the Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, which is home to the Navy’s Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear-weapons facility. The driver claimed to be wearing an improvised explosive device and had another in his vehicle, the Kitsap Sun is reporting.

Brazas says the suspect was detained and suspicious items were found in the vehicle.

People who live near the base or are on base were asked to take safety precautions, the Sun reported. People in that area were advised to shelter in place or evacuate until further notice, according to a statement from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer Capt. Alan Schrader told the Sun the incident is under investigation and he could not release any information about the suspect. He is in sheriff’s custody and is being questioned by authorities.