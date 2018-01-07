Police investigating after two bodies found in Nampa, Idaho, apartment.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials southwestern Idaho say they are investigating a double homicide after discovering two bodies in an apartment complex.

Nampa police said Saturday that police were called out to the scene after receiving reports of two men who appeared to be deceased. Officers then found the two bodies, who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s. Their identities have not yet been released.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.