A skinned dog with its tail cut off was found near Olympia on Friday, adding to a backlog of unsolved animal mutilations that started this year in Thurston County.

A young couple walking near the Nisqually River found the dog’s carcass at about 6:46 p.m. on Friday, Lt. Tim Rudloff, the spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, said by phone. The dog was found at a handicap-accessible fishing area on the river that belongs to Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, he said.

The dog didn’t have any bite marks or scratches, and didn’t seem to have died from natural causes, Rudloff said. Police don’t know whether the killing can be linked to the 13 mutilated cats that were found in the county from February to August of this year. A necropsy, or an autopsy of an animal’s body, will be performed on the dog, he added.

Rudloff assigned the case to Detective Carry Nastansksy, the agency’s lead animal-cruelty investigator and a member of the task force assigned to find the perpetrator behind the cat killings.