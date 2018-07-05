Seattle police didn't release an update on the ongoing investigation into the non-fatal shooting of Giovanni Herrin Wednesday by a King County jail guard. Herrin is accused of fleeing from Harborview Medical Center, where he had been taken after complaining that he wasn't feeling well.

Giovanni Herrin, a 19-year-old murder suspect, was released from Harborview Medical Center in time to attend his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon on new charges stemming from his alleged escape from the hospital a day earlier, according to King County prosecutors.

Herrin was shot by a King County Jail guard Wednesday morning near 8th Avenue and Yesler Way, about two blocks south of the hospital campus, Seattle police reported. He was taken back to Harborview and treated for what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Thursday, a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold Herrin on investigation of escape and robbery and set bail at $750,000, according to prosecutors and jail records. Herrin was already being held on $1 million bail in connection with the June 16 shooting death of Karyme Barreto-Sabalza, 18, in a Kent park. He was also being held in lieu of $10,000 bail for a 2017 case in which he is accused of leading Des Moines police on a 60-mph pursuit before crashing his mother’s car.

The statement of probable cause, outlining the most recent allegations against Herrin, was not available Thursday, but a spokeswoman for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said she hoped to be able to provide a copy of the statement by Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, did not provide any updates on the investigation Thursday. A spokeswoman for the King County Jail also said she couldn’t comment but confirmed one guard remains on paid administrative leave.

Herrin is accused of luring Barreto-Sabalza into woods at a Kent park on June 16 and shooting her once in the head at close range, charging papers say. He’s also accused of taking her purse and cellphone and driving off in her car, then using her bank card at a nearby ATM, say the charges.

In the weeks before her death, Barreto-Sabalza told friends she was in fear for her life and was worried Herrin, her boyfriend of a few months, was going to kill her, according to the charges.

On Wednesday morning, Herrin complained he wasn’t feeling well and was taken by van from the jail to Harborview, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Marc Garth Green said Wednesday. No details were immediately released on how Herrin escaped from the hospital. He ran two or three blocks, Garth Green said, and approached a car driving past with a couple inside.

At the time, Garth Green said it wasn’t clear if Herrin tried to take the car, but there’s no indication that the drivers were involved in any escape plot.