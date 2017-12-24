Prosecutor refiles charges against man, previuosly found incompetent, in five-year-old slaying.

MOUNT VERNON (AP) — A man found mentally unfit to stand trial in the 2012 death of his landlord is again facing a murder charge in the case.

Skagit County prosecutors refiled a second-degree murder charge against Justin Morgan Daly Dec. 13. Daly is accused of bludgeoning 52-year-old Louis Auriemma, of Sedro-Woolley with a baseball bat. His arraignment is set for Dec. 28.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Daly was civilly committed to Western State Hospital after charges against him were dismissed in May 2016 because he was deemed not competent to assist in his defense.

Prosecutor Paul Nielsen said he refiled the charge after being notified by Western that Daly was ready for reintegration into society.

Defense lawyer Keith Tyne says he’ll ask that Daly be sent back to the state hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The case has been delayed multiple times over the past five years as Daly’s mental competency has been called into question.