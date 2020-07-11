Two men were killed and a third was critically wounded after a shooting and stabbing during a housewarming party at a downtown Bellevue apartment Saturday night, police said.

A woman was also hurt in the incident, with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. The violence began in a unit of the Elements Apartments, a three-tower luxury apartment complex.

The Bellevue Police Department provided few details Saturday night, as officials tried to piece together what occurred, but said that everyone involved knew each other and there was no danger to the public. Police said they thought everyone had either been invited to the party or was a resident of the apartment.

Bellevue police officers and the Bellevue Fire Department responded to frantic calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting shots fired and a possible stabbing, police Chief Steve Mylett said during a news conference. Officers arrived to a chaotic scene, with one man dead in the third-floor lobby. A second man in another area of the high-rise had critical injuries and died soon after at the scene.

A third man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. A woman was treated at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

It’s unclear who or what prompted the violence; the police department did not report any arrests.

“We don’t know who started it or who did what,” Mylett said.

Police asked residents and commuters to avoid the area near 112th Avenue Northeast, between Northeast 8th and Northeast 10th streets.

Miranda Rogers, who lives in another tower in the Elements Apartments, described the complex as quiet, where “something like this happening is pretty rare.” Her neighbors have always been pleasant, she added.

“I think this is just a really unfortunate event that happened among a group of friends,” she said.