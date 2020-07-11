Multiple people were stabbed or shot in downtown Bellevue on Saturday night, according to the Bellevue police and fire departments.

Three people were wounded, the Bellevue Fire Department posted on Twitter at 8:20 p.m. Everyone involved in the incident, including the suspect, has been accounted for, police said, and there is no danger to the public.

Bellevue Police tweeted it was responding to a report of multiple individuals had been “shot/stabbed” at 958 111th Ave N.E., which is the address of the Elements Apartments, a three-tower complex in the Eastside city’s downtown neighborhood.

Police said 112th Street Northeast is closed between Eighth and 12th streets in downtown as officers investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.