Mountlake Terrace police are looking for a man in a light blue sedan who allegedly lured an 11-year-old girl to a meeting at an elementary school by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Snapchat.

In a statement posted on the city’s web page, officials said the girl told police she was contacted on her cellphone through a social-media platform by a person she didn’t know who identified himself as “Jo Jo.” He asked the 11-year-old to meet him at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School on 52nd Avenue West.

The young Mountlake Terrace resident brought her 12-year-old friend to the meeting site where “Jo Jo” arrived in a light blue sedan.

The man, who was described as a white male in his 20s with facial hair, tried to lure both girls into his car, the statement said.

“The girls refused to get in and the male left in his vehicle momentarily, then returned and circled the parking lot for a period of time before leaving the area,” according to the statement.

The suspect has not been identified and police are asking that anyone with information to call detective Sgt. King at 425-670-8260.