MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man accused of beheading his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 32-year-old Timothy Paul Hernandez of Mount Vernon entered the plea Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court.

A probable cause affidavit says 27-year-old Vanessa Cons was found beheaded in the couples’ Mount Vernon home on Aug. 26.

Skagit County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said two children discovered the body and that authorities believe he killed the woman in front of their youngest child.

Documents say Hernandez was located that day at Cascade Mall in Burlington with one of their daughters. Authorities say the 3-year-old told investigators she saw Hernandez cut Cons with scissors.

Documents say Hernandez told police he killed Cons after speaking with God.

He’s being held on $1 million bail.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com