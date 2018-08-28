Mount Vernon man charged with homicide for slaying and beheading girlfriend, taking child
MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend.
Timothy P. Hernandez’ girlfriend, 27-year-old Vanessa Cons, was found about 12:45 p.m. Sunday beheaded in a bedroom in a home in the 1200 block of North 18th Street, according to charging documents.
Officers observed multiple stab wounds on her head and back, documents state.
Hernandez, 32, was located that day at Cascade Mall in Burlington with a 3-year-old child he shared with Cons, documents state.
In speaking with officers, Hernandez said God told him to strike down his girlfriend that morning because she did not repent, documents state. Hernandez told officers God works in mysterious ways and that he has to believe and not question God’s will, according to court documents.
According to documents, investigators at the scene found a large butcher knife in the kitchen sink with blood and hair on the handle, as well as bloody clothing that had been placed in a laundry basket.
The 3-year-old told investigators she saw Hernandez cut Cons with scissors, documents state.
Hernandez is being held on $1 million bail. He will be arraigned Thursday.
