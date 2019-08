A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning in a collision with a vehicle on the Maple Valley Highway in Renton.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide, Renton police said in a statement Saturday.

“Alcohol was a factor in this collision,” Renton police said. “Please, please, please use one of many alternatives to driving impaired.”

The victim’s name has not been released.