A motorcyclist died Wednesday night on Interstate 405 in Bothell when a car driven by a 42-year-old Kirkland man hit him, according to the Washington State Patrol. Police, who say the two men were racing, are investigating the crash as a possible vehicular homicide.

The driver of the car, an Acura RL, was headed south around 10:30 Wednesday night, and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Auburn man, was on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 in an adjacent lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both the car driver and the motorcyclist were reported to be racing at a high speed when the car hit the motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider, the state patrol said.