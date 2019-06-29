A 20-year-old motorcyclist died about 9 p.m. Friday when he collided with a Kent police patrol car.

The police officer was on patrol in the 13700 block of Southeast 256th Street and was initiating a traffic stop when the motorcyclist collided with the driver’s side of the patrol car.

The officer was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officers involved in critical incidents. The names of the victim and the officer have not been released.

Kent Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner said Saturday the officer was not stopping the motorcyclist and that information as to what happened is unclear. He said King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction detectives will conduct an independent investigation. ​​​

“We won’t know the entire sequence of events until we get the investigation results,” Kasner said.