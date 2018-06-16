Detectives working the case were reviewing surveillance footage with the help of the owner of the motel where the shooting occurred Friday night.

A motel clerk was shot and killed while working the night shift Friday in SeaTac, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

A shuttle driver had pulled into the Americas Best Value Inn on International Boulevard, just south of the airport, when he found the clerk lying on the floor and bleeding around 11:15 p.m., Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. The shuttle driver immediately called 911 and started CPR.

The 40-year-old clerk, who lived in Spanaway but has not been identified, had been shot and was unresponsive, Abbott said.

Medics and police arrived and continued aid and rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Abbott said.

Detectives spent all night reviewing surveillance video and working the case with the aid of the motel owner, who arrived after the shooting, Abbott said. Several people were in the area and likely heard something around the time of the shooting. No immediate suspect information was released.

The Sheriff’s Office had no early information on what led to the shooting or whether the clerk was targeted.

It was the second fatal shooting in SeaTac this month, and the third in six weeks. On June 1, a 19-year-old man was killed at a birthday party on 29th Place South; authorities later charged a 16-year-old Burien boy in the attack. Last month, a 20-year-old man died after being found shot in a parked vehicle on Military Road South.