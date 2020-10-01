An arson investigation is underway to track down whoever is responsible for Molotov cocktails that on Wednesday damaged the building that will house Black Coffee Northwest in Shoreline.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that “several” incendiary devices were thrown at the back wall of the yet-to-open coffee shop in the 16700 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 3:30 a.m. Black Coffee Northwest is in the same building as Bethany Community Church’s north offices and will be in the same space as the former One Cup Coffee.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the incident as arson but does not yet know the motive behind it, Abbott said Wednesday. Investigators are poring over video surveillance footage to try to identify a suspect, according to a Facebook post by Shoreline Fire, and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to call their non-emergency line at 206-263-2070.

The operations director of Black Coffee Northwest shared Wednesday that its intended opening date — Thursday — would need to be pushed back. A handwritten “CLOSED” sign on the door Thursday morning said, “See you in a few weeks!”

Black Coffee Northwest has been raising money to support the coffee shop and community hub it envisions, which will also offer internships, a marketplace of products from other Black-owned businesses, a barista job training program, after-school outreach and a conversation series about current events.

“We will not back down,” the shop posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening. “We will continue proclaiming that Black Lives Matter. #hatewillnotwin #togetherwearestronger #community #keepmovingforward”