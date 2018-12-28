Firefighters found and extinguished three "Molotov cocktail-like" devices on the bank's roof and one left on the ground next to the building. The bank had not yet opened for the day.
POULSBO — Firefighters extinguished four incendiary devices set near a bank in Poulsbo.
The Kitsap Sun reports fire crews were called to the Kitsap Bank branch at 8 a.m. Thursday after someone saw smoke coming from the roof.
Poulsbo Fire Battalion Chief Chris Morrison says firefighters found and extinguished three “Molotov cocktail-like” devices on the roof and one left on the ground next to the building. The bank had not yet opened for the day.
The building sustained minimal damage, and the bank remains open for business.
Investigators are looking into the incident as a potential arson.
Police hoped to find information about a suspect or suspects after reviewing bank security-camera footage.