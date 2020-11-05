A King County detective recommended potential criminal charges this week against a Bellevue man who was captured on video wearing a Trump hat and pointing a handgun at political opponents during a confrontation in downtown Woodinville last month.

King County Sheriff’s Det. Tracey Dodd presented her investigation to Woodinville prosecutors on Wednesday, recommending the man be charged with either of two misdemeanor counts related to aiming a dangerous weapon at others, Woodinville Police Chief Katie Larson said Thursday.

“We obviously feel our investigation is very thorough and complete, but whether he’ll be charged or not is now up to prosecutors,” Larson said.

Sarah Roberts, whose firm handles prosecutions for Woodinville, said Thursday she expects to have a decision within the next week or so.

“Regardless of what charges they recommend, we will review the case thoroughly and make an independent decision,” Roberts said.

The 31-year-old suspect did not immediately respond to messages left for him on Thursday. The Seattle Times generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been charged.

Advertising

This video made by a Trump opponent shows a man who pulled out a handgun in downtown Woodinville Saturday, during a confrontation between small groups supporting and opposing President Trump. Moments before, someone tossed liquid on the man.

The matter under review stems from an Oct. 24 clash outside a retail area in downtown Woodinville that erupted after two groups of people had been waving signs, yelling at passing motorists and otherwise publicly demonstrating for or against their preferred presidential candidates, Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.

A video clip of the confrontation that was widely shared across social media shows a chaotic scene as members of the rival groups grab, shout and swear at each other while the man — donning a camouflage ball cap with “TRUMP” emblazoned in yellow block letters — brandishes a handgun. The man points the gun at others, including directly into the video taken by an anti-Trump demonstrator, before a woman he’s with pushes him away from the skirmish.

Witnesses later told reporters and investigators that the man pulled out the gun after another man flung liquid from a bucket onto him and then ran away. Investigators so far have been unable to find or identify the man who hurled the bucket of liquid, Larson said.

“If not for his action with the bucket, there would have never been the reaction by (the suspect), regardless of whether (the suspect’s) actions were appropriate or not,” Larson said.

The chief added she’s received a flood of emails criticizing her department for what some view as a slow response to hold the suspect accountable.

Advertising

“The first thing we needed to do was to make sure the scene was safe,” Larson said. Deputies quickly arrived to quell the tensions, she said, “but we also interviewed just about everybody who was there that day.”

Dodd, who typically works in Sammamish, was assigned as the case detective to avoid any real or perceived conflicts, Larson said. The detective contacted several witnesses, some of whom were reluctant to give statements, and collected multiple videos of the incident, the chief said.

Neither Roberts nor Larson readily knew Thursday the specific criminal law violations that the detective found potentially applicable to the case. The chief said one of them involved a simple misdemeanor and the other was a gross misdemeanor that could result in the man losing his concealed pistol license, if charged and convicted.

A spokesperson for Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht declined to provide the specific law violations, directing a reporter to file a public records request for the information. Responses to such requests typically can take several weeks or months.

Under Washington law, gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine, while simple misdemeanors can carry sentences of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.