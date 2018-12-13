The existence of the small cabin had long been rumored among the hiking community. When a state Department of Natural Resources employee finally found it in November 2016, he discovered framed, sexually explicit images of young girls on the cabin’s walls.

A Mill Creek man who police said stashed sexually explicit photos of young girls in a remote Washington treehouse has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing sexually explicit images of minors. Daniel M. Wood, 57, will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The existence of the small cabin had long been rumored among the hiking community, sometimes called “The Fairy Cabin” because of drawings of scantily clad fairies inside. But when a state Department of Natural Resources employee finally found the cabin in November 2016, he discovered framed, sexually explicit images of young girls on the cabin’s walls.

“We were very excited, excited to finally find it,” CJ Jones told The Seattle Times earlier this year. “Once I climbed the ladder and went in, the mood immediately changed. I said, ‘This is now a crime scene.’”

Jones reported the cabin, which was perched about eight feet off the ground in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, to the King County Sheriff’s Office and led a detective to the structure. Inside, the detective found an envelope containing more images. The detective later described the structure as “an elaborate treehouse that resembled a fairy or gingerbread house.”

The FBI took over the investigation, confiscated items from the cabin and eventually matched DNA from those items to Wood. A memory card found in Wood’s Mill Creek condo contained thousands more images of child pornography, according to charging papers.

Wood, who had no prior convictions, was charged in March with two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He pleaded guilty last month to one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also pleaded guilty one count of attempted viewing of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a gross misdemeanor, for which he received a suspended sentence and was ordered to serve 24 months unsupervised probation.

His nine-month sentence is on the high end of the standard three-to-nine month range for the crime, according to court documents. Wood was ordered to report to jail by January 11. He will be on work release, in which inmates attend work or school during the day and spend nights in jail.

Wood will also be required to pay $1,600 in fines and register as a sex offender. After he’s released, he will be required to remain under community supervision for one year, during which he will be barred from using the internet without prior approval. He is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors for 10 years.

He will also be required to comply with the recommendations of a sexual deviancy evaluation he underwent in September.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed reporting. Information from The Seattle Times archives was used in this report.