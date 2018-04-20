Matt Alton stabbed his wife 18 times in a culmination of a marriage marred by violence, separation and reconciliation, according to court documents.
EVERETT — A Mill Creek man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 66-year-old wife last year.
The Daily Herald reports 53-year-old Matt Alton was sentenced Thursday in the February 2017 death of Norensa Pillias.
Court documents say Alton stabbed Pillias 18 times in a culmination of a marriage marred by violence, separation and reconciliation.
Alton in March pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Through an interpreter Alton said in court that he lives with “great regret.”